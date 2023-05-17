Shocking Video Shows Cop Pointing Gun As He Clings To Hood Of Speeding Car

The newly released video shows the shocking moment that a suspect sped away while a police officer clung to the hood of his vehicle. The incident happened in 2021 when Officer Patrick McCarty of the Carroll Police Department in Iowa recognized Dennis James Guider Jr., who had a warrant for his arrest, sitting in the passenger's seat of a vehicle at a drive-thru line and tried to stop the car.

McCarty informed Guider that he had an outstanding warrant and asked him to step out of the vehicle. After about a minute, Gudier opened the driver's side door and shoved the woman behind the wheel out of the way.

As he started to drive away, McCarty stepped in front of his car and drew his gun, ordering Guider to stop. Guider refused and slowly accelerated forward, causing McCarty to jump on the hood with his gun still pointed at Guider.

As Guider continues to gain speed, McCarty is forced onto the roof of the vehicle and hangs on for his life as Guider drives away. After about a minute, Guider lost control and crashed into a ditch, sending McCarty flying to the ground.

Guider managed to drive out of the ditch and got about a mile before his car stopped working. He then stole another car and drove to Illinois, where officers located the vehicle and took him into custody.

McCarty broke his back in the fall and spent over a year recovering.

The video was made public last week during Guider's sentencing hearing. Guider asked for leniency from the court, and was sentenced to up to five years behind bars.