Small Florida City Named One Of America's Top Lake Towns

If you're looking for a refreshing, fun-filled vacation with either friends, family or your significant other, lake towns are the place for you. People aren't just flocking to these destinations to take a dip in those crystal-clear waters, though. They're also looking forward to the boutiques, restaurants, cultural activities, nearby parks and tourist attractions, and other amazing experiences in that location.

The website states, "These places are not only right on the waterfront of the country's clearest and most sought-after lakes, but they also have bustling town centers and lively culture within — and isn't that what makes the best lake towns in America shine?"

A Florida city made it on the list: Clermont! Writers explained why they chose this town, too:

"The Clermont chain of lakes is a system of interconnected lakes in Florida, but the historic village of Clermont is specifically nestled on Lake Minneola. About half an hour from Orlando, Clermont is the heart of this multi-lake community and is also close to Lake Louisa, the largest of the Clermont chain of lakes. When you're not exploring the surrounding lakes, enjoy the small-town charms of Clermont, from the Downtown Clermont Farmers Market every Sunday to the shopping along Montrose Street in Clermont's Historic Village."

Check out the full list on travelandleisure.com.