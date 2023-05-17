Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student Gets Busted Again With Juveniles

A North Carolina teacher who is awaiting trial on charges that she had sex with an underage student was caught violating the terms of her pretrial release again. Authorities said that Elizabeth Bailey, 37, was in a car with two underage children when she was involved in a car accident.

When police arrived, they found Bailey in the passenger's seat, who admitted she had been drinking. The two juveniles had fled the scene of the crash but were quickly located by officers. Bailey said that she allowed one of the kids, who was unlicensed, to drive.

Bailey was taken into custody and charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to drive and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was also charged with violating the terms of her pretrial release, which included having no contact with the two juveniles who were in her car.

Bailey is facing multiple counts for allegedly having sexual relations with a student in 2022 when she was a teacher at Northview Academy. Those charges include two counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child, felony sex offense with a student, ten misdemeanor counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a state's witness, and misdemeanor violation of pretrial release conditions.