Tennessee Restaurant Named The Best Seafood Spot In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Just because Tennessee is a landlocked state doesn't mean you can't find incredible seafood restaurants everywhere you turn.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

Henrietta Red

This Nashville establishment brings fresh and delicious seafood to the heart of Tennessee with its elevated seafood plates and oyster bar. Henrietta Red is located at 1200 4th Avenue N. in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A popular spot for cocktails and brunch, Henrietta Red offers tapas-style small plates and an unpretentious vibe for gatherings with friends. The raw bar menu features a large oyster selection and crudo, while the small plates range from smoked whitefish hand pies to poached scallops with horseradish mousse to red shrimp with charred onions, wilted greens, boiled peanuts, and orange butter."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.

