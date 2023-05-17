You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, sausage, and toast for breakfast, or a burger and fries with a shake for lunch, this one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Illinois is Little Goat Diner located in Chicago. LoveFood recommended trying the corned beef hash among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"The food served at Little Goat Diner is a cut above your standard diner fare. This timelessly elegant spot is run by James Beard Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard. It does stay true to diner traditions, with booths, spinning chrome bar stools, and blue-rimmed plates adding vintage charm. But everything on the menu – from classics like pancakes and corned beef hash, to less typical fare like Korean-style chicken tacos – is impeccably prepared and worthy of a fine-dining restaurant."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.