You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, sausage, and toast for breakfast, or a burger and fries with a shake for lunch, this one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Michigan is Fleetwood Diner located in Ann Arbor and Lansing. LoveFood recommended trying one of the amazing vegan and vegetarian options among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"People flock to Fleetwood Diner for filling breakfasts like its signature dish, the hippie hash: hash browns tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can add meat, but the diner’s flexibility and good range of vegetarian and vegan options makes a refreshing change. It’s the friendly service and fun overall experience that really wins over customers though. The tiny, trailer-style diner’s internal walls are plastered floor-to-ceiling in stickers."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.