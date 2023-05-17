Grab your basket, pack your favorite snacks and get ready to discover a hidden gem for your next outdoor feast. From picturesque lakeside retreats to enchanting parks nestled amidst towering mountains, Taste of Home scouted the top picnic destinations in every state.

"Where do the most memorable meals take place? Often on benches, blankets and basic ol’ grass. That’s especially true when waterfalls, sand dunes and the occasional castle are within view, as is the case in this roundup of the best picnic spot in every state," the magazine said about its list.

In Arizona, the best picnic spot is Grandview Point in Grand Canyon National Park. Here's what Taste of Home said to back up its decision:

“Grand” doesn’t even begin to describe the panoramic perspective at Grandview Point. You’ll get an eyeful of the Grand Canyon, plus a peek at the Colorado River. The site has restrooms and picnic tables, plus it’s wheelchair accessible. As for what to eat, these picnic recipes should provide plenty of inspiration.

Check out the full report.