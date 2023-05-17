The Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

May 17, 2023

There's nothing more satisfying than enjoying a hearty steak meal with perfectly-paired sides and a refreshing beverage. There are plenty of restaurants serving this iconic cut of beef, but some of them know how to do it just right.

If you're looking for a nice steak dinner, look no further than Cheapism. Writers pinpointed the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state.

"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the website noted about their list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

The Fort was named Colorado's best under-the-radar steakhouse! Here's why:

"Executive Chef Ian Stewart-Shelafo and proprietress and culinary director Holly Arnold Kinney have created an eclectic exotic steak menu at The Fort since its stablishment in 1963, including a Game Plate with elk medallion, buffalo sirloin medallion, and grilled teriyaki quail. The Incorrect Steak is a 14-ounce Colorado natural beef New York strip topped with a blend of melted Mexican cheeses, New Mexico Dixon red chile sauce and a fried egg. The Gonzales Steak is a 14-ounce Colorado natural beef New York strip stuffed with New Mexico Hatch green chiles, topped with a freshly grilled chile pod and served with seasonal vegetables and potatoes. Fun fact: Kinney had a pet black bear that lived at The Fort."

You can find this restaurant at 19192 CO-8 in Morrison.

Check out the full list on cheapism.com.

