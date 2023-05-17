The Cheapest Place To Buy A House In Massachusetts Right Now
By Jason Hall
May 17, 2023
Springfield is being credited as the cheapest town to buy a home in Massachusetts.
GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the cheapest places to buy a home in every state, which included Springfield, followed by Pittsfield, Chicopee, Holyoke and Westfield as the top 5 options for Massachusetts.
GoBakingRates said it "used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states" and included three to five as the most affordable in each state.
GoBakingRates' top 5 most affordable cities in Massachusetts are included below:
- Springfield: Population- 155,770; Average home value- $246,550
- Pittsfield: Population- 43,890; Average home value- $248,600
- Chicopee: Population- 55,636; Average home value- $267,557
- Holyoke: Population- 38,480; Average home value- $275,392
- Westfield: Population- 40,922; Average home value- $317,498
All five of the Massachusetts towns included were below $327,000, which is Zillow's typical home value in the United States.
GoBakingRates' most affordable city in each state is listed below:
- Alabama- Gadsden
- Alaska- Fairbanks
- Arizona- San Luis
- Arkansas- Pine Bluff
- California- Oildale
- Colorado- Pueblo
- Connecticut- Hartford
- Delaware- Wilmington
- Florida- Pensacola
- Georgia- Albany
- Hawaii- Hilo
- Idaho- Pocatello
- Illinois- Decatur
- Indiana- Gary
- Iowa- Waterloo
- Kansas- Hutchinson
- Kentucky- Hopkinsville
- Louisiana- Alexandria
- Maine- Waterville
- Maryland- Baltimore
- Massachusetts- Springfield
- Michigan- Flint
- Minnesota- Saint Cloud
- Mississippi- Jackson
- Missouri- Saint Joseph
- Montana- Butte-Silver Bow
- Nebraska- Beatrice
- Nevada- Pahrump
- New Hampshire- Claremont
- New Jersey- Camden
- New Mexico- Clovis
- New York- Niagara Falls
- North Carolina- Goldsboro
- North Dakota- Jamestown
- Ohio- Youngstown
- Oklahoma- Enid
- Oregon- Springfield
- Pennsylvania- Wilkes-Barre
- Rhode Island- Central Falls
- South Carolina- Sumter
- South Dakota- Huron
- Tennessee- Memphis
- Texas- Port Arthur
- Utah- Ogden
- Vermont- Rutland
- Virginia- Danville
- Washington- Yakima
- West Virginia- Clarksburg
- Wisconsin- Beloit
- Wyoming- Riverton