The Cheapest Place To Buy A House In Massachusetts Right Now

By Jason Hall

May 17, 2023

New England Suburbia
Photo: Getty Images

Springfield is being credited as the cheapest town to buy a home in Massachusetts.

GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the cheapest places to buy a home in every state, which included Springfield, followed by Pittsfield, Chicopee, Holyoke and Westfield as the top 5 options for Massachusetts.

GoBakingRates said it "used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states" and included three to five as the most affordable in each state.

GoBakingRates' top 5 most affordable cities in Massachusetts are included below:

  1. Springfield: Population- 155,770; Average home value- $246,550
  2. Pittsfield: Population- 43,890; Average home value- $248,600
  3. Chicopee: Population- 55,636; Average home value- $267,557
  4. Holyoke: Population- 38,480; Average home value- $275,392
  5. Westfield: Population- 40,922; Average home value- $317,498

All five of the Massachusetts towns included were below $327,000, which is Zillow's typical home value in the United States.

GoBakingRates' most affordable city in each state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Gadsden
  2. Alaska- Fairbanks
  3. Arizona- San Luis
  4. Arkansas- Pine Bluff
  5. California- Oildale
  6. Colorado- Pueblo
  7. Connecticut- Hartford
  8. Delaware- Wilmington
  9. Florida- Pensacola
  10. Georgia- Albany
  11. Hawaii- Hilo
  12. Idaho- Pocatello
  13. Illinois- Decatur
  14. Indiana- Gary
  15. Iowa- Waterloo
  16. Kansas- Hutchinson
  17. Kentucky- Hopkinsville
  18. Louisiana- Alexandria
  19. Maine- Waterville
  20. Maryland- Baltimore
  21. Massachusetts- Springfield
  22. Michigan- Flint
  23. Minnesota- Saint Cloud
  24. Mississippi- Jackson
  25. Missouri- Saint Joseph
  26. Montana- Butte-Silver Bow
  27. Nebraska- Beatrice
  28. Nevada- Pahrump
  29. New Hampshire- Claremont
  30. New Jersey- Camden
  31. New Mexico- Clovis
  32. New York- Niagara Falls
  33. North Carolina- Goldsboro
  34. North Dakota- Jamestown
  35. Ohio- Youngstown
  36. Oklahoma- Enid
  37. Oregon- Springfield
  38. Pennsylvania- Wilkes-Barre
  39. Rhode Island- Central Falls
  40. South Carolina- Sumter
  41. South Dakota- Huron
  42. Tennessee- Memphis
  43. Texas- Port Arthur
  44. Utah- Ogden
  45. Vermont- Rutland
  46. Virginia- Danville
  47. Washington- Yakima
  48. West Virginia- Clarksburg
  49. Wisconsin- Beloit
  50. Wyoming- Riverton
