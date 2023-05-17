The Cheapest Place To Buy A House In Massachusetts Right Now

Springfield is being credited as the cheapest town to buy a home in Massachusetts.

GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the cheapest places to buy a home in every state, which included Springfield, followed by Pittsfield, Chicopee, Holyoke and Westfield as the top 5 options for Massachusetts.

GoBakingRates said it "used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states" and included three to five as the most affordable in each state.

GoBakingRates' top 5 most affordable cities in Massachusetts are included below:

Springfield: Population- 155,770; Average home value- $246,550 Pittsfield: Population- 43,890; Average home value- $248,600 Chicopee: Population- 55,636; Average home value- $267,557 Holyoke: Population- 38,480; Average home value- $275,392 Westfield: Population- 40,922; Average home value- $317,498

All five of the Massachusetts towns included were below $327,000, which is Zillow's typical home value in the United States.

GoBakingRates' most affordable city in each state is listed below: