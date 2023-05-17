The Rudest City In Colorado

If it's one thing you'll hear about a city besides its tourist attractions and unique skyline, it's the residents. Plenty of Americans got a reputation based on where they live, and it's usually for unsavory reasons. There are plenty of reasons for residents to be grumpy in these cities, from daily living to the general culture.

It can also be helpful to prepare yourself for these encounters if you're ever thinking about moving to another city or visiting a destination. That's why Travel ALOT found the rudest city in every state. The website states, "Sometimes it's the traffic that makes people furious, while other times they're mad about the poor standards of living in their city—and then you have those places where people are mean for seemingly no good reason.

Writers named Colorado Springs the rudest city in all of Colorado. They also explained why they chose this popular destination:

"Legal marijuana apparently hasn't mellowed out Colorado Springs yet. They ranked #9 in the country on a Travel & Leisure list for rudest cities in America. Luckily, in Colorado, it's pretty easy to avoid human contact if you're really worried about rude people. Just ditch Colorado Springs and head for the Rockies!"

