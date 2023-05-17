When you think of the rudest cities in the entire country, which come to mind? Perhaps your train of thought takes you to populous Northern cities like New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and Chicago, Illinois. There is a strong correlation between population and rudeness, but that is certainly not the case for the Nebraska city that made the list.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the rudest city in all of Nebraska is Laurel. Laurel's population is so small, that less than 1,000 total people live there. How could such a small town be the rudest in a state where there are cities with populations near half-a-million? It's a mystery to us too, but somehow Laurel has built quite a reputation for itself.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the rudest city in Nebraska:

"Laurel, Nebraska doesn't even have a population of 1000, but it has still managed to develop somewhat of a reputation for being rude. It might be a small town, but it lacks any small-town charm--instead, you're likely to find residents that are isolated and aloof."

For more information regarding the rudest cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.