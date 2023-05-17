Uber To Let Teenagers Ride Alone Under New Policy

Currently, anybody under 18 riding in an Uber must be accompanied by an adult. However, that will change on Monday (May 22), when Uber launches a new teen account feature. The new accounts will allow parents or caretakers to hail a cab for anybody between 13 and 18 years old.

To ensure that the correct person gets in the cab, the teen will have to provide a unique PIN number to the driver. Parents will also be able to live-track the trip and contact the driver directly if necessary. The app will also keep an encrypted audio recording of the ride.

During a product event on Wednesday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that "only experienced and highly-rated drivers will be eligible to complete trips with teens," CNN reported.

The option for teenagers to ride alone will roll out slowly, starting in about a dozen cities in the United States and Canada, including New York City, Phoenix, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Minneapolis. Uber plans to launch in additional cities in the coming weeks and months.