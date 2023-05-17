WATCH: Aaron Judge's 'Monster' Game-Winning Home Run Damages Sign

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit an eventual game-winning home run that appeared to chip the WestJet maple leaf logo at Rogers Centre during his team's win against the American League East Division rival Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday (May 16) night.

The reigning American League MVP hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth inning, which YES Network play-by-play man Michael Kay described as a "monster shot" over the batter's eye. The broadcast later cut to the WestJet Flight Deck area where fans nearby were seen touching the maple leaf logo, which appeared to have a massive chip from the baseball ricocheting off of it.

Judge's home run Tuesday night came hours after an incident in which the Blue Jays accusing the Yankees of potentially stealing signs after the outfielder was seen shifting his eyes just prior to hitting a 462-foot homer on Monday (May 15) night, which MLB officials later said was not a violation of any major rule.