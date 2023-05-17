WATCH: Aaron Judge's 'Monster' Game-Winning Home Run Damages Sign

By Jason Hall

May 17, 2023

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
Photo: Getty Images

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit an eventual game-winning home run that appeared to chip the WestJet maple leaf logo at Rogers Centre during his team's win against the American League East Division rival Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday (May 16) night.

The reigning American League MVP hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth inning, which YES Network play-by-play man Michael Kay described as a "monster shot" over the batter's eye. The broadcast later cut to the WestJet Flight Deck area where fans nearby were seen touching the maple leaf logo, which appeared to have a massive chip from the baseball ricocheting off of it.

Judge's home run Tuesday night came hours after an incident in which the Blue Jays accusing the Yankees of potentially stealing signs after the outfielder was seen shifting his eyes just prior to hitting a 462-foot homer on Monday (May 15) night, which MLB officials later said was not a violation of any major rule.

Toronto previously accused the Yankees' base coaches of not standing in their proper place during the third inning of Monday's loss, which resulted in third base coach Luis Rojas being confronted by home plate umpire James Hoye and responding with, "are you f*****g kidding me."

The Yankees have won each of their first two games during their ongoing series with the Blue Jays, as well as four of their last five games and seven of their last nine.

