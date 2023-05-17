Well-Known Washington Spot Named One Of America's Top Lake Towns

If you're looking for a refreshing, fun-filled vacation with either friends, family or your significant other, lake towns are the place for you. People aren't just flocking to these destinations to take a dip in those crystal-clear waters, though. They're also looking forward to the boutiques, restaurants, cultural activities, nearby parks and tourist attractions, and other amazing experiences in that location.

The website states, "These places are not only right on the waterfront of the country's clearest and most sought-after lakes, but they also have bustling town centers and lively culture within — and isn't that what makes the best lake towns in America shine?"

A well-known destination made it on the list: Chelan! Writers explained why they chose this town, too:

"The Pacific Northwest is filled with pine tree-lined bodies of water, but in terms of lake towns that offer both water activities and mainland charms, Chelan is one of the best waterfront enclaves in the PNW. On the southeast shore of Lake Chelan, this resort town is nestled on the water, not far from the Cascade Mountains. There's something for every travel palette in this town, from the boutique shops and locally owned restaurants to the surrounding 9,000-foot-plus peaks boasting hiking and mountain biking trails and water sport opportunities galore on the clear blue water of Lake Chelan."

Check out the full list on travelandleisure.com.