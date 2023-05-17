Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Even landlocked states have good seafood, but proximity to the coast or to large bodies of water like the Great Lakes does make it a little easier to find incredible seafood restaurants, just ask anyone in Wisconsin.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which Wisconsin restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

St. Paul Fish Company

This establishment brings fresh and delicious seafood to the heart of Wisconsin, and with a name like St. Paul Fish Company, you know you're in good hands.This Milwaukee restaurant is located at the Milwaukee Public Market at 400 N. Water Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A bustling restaurant and oyster bar in the Milwaukee Public Market, St. Paul Fish Co. offers generous lobster rolls, Baja fish tacos, all manner of seafood sandwiches, fried and grilled fish, and raw oyster platters. The fried walleye is a hit, as are the bloody Marys — which come garnished with a lobster claw, lobster tail, or salmon jerky."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.