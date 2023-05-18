2 Popular Colorado Destinations Named Among America's Best Places To Visit

Two popular Colorado destinations appeared back to back on U.S. News & World Report's latest list, which found the 30 best places to visit in the United States. Researchers "considered a variety of factors, such as attractions, accommodations, and dining options, as well as votes from thousands of travelers, to determine the best places to visit in the USA," according to the website.

The first one mentioned is a town that's getting lots of attention lately: Telluride! Ranking at No. 24, writers explained why they chose this destination:

"This small town in Colorado draws visitors year-round. During the winter, powder hounds can ski or snowboard down the surrounding Rocky Mountains before enjoying Telluride's superb après-ski scene. Meanwhile, the summer months offer numerous opportunities for taking in gorgeous vistas from hiking trails and scenic thoroughfares like the San Juan Skyway. Once you've worked up an appetite, sit down for upscale or rustic mountain fare at one of Telluride's dozens of restaurants. What's more, a complimentary gondola service offers seasonal access to the European-style Mountain Village, so travelers can explore both charming destinations during their trip. "

Then there's Colorado Springs, a popular city known for its iconic landscape and outdoor adventures. Here's why it was ranked at No. 25:

"For outdoor adventures galore, set your sights on Colorado Springs. Straddling the Colorado Rockies and the Great Plains, this enchanting city about 70 miles south of Denver is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. Admire the dramatic red rock formations at the Garden of the Gods, ride The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway to the summit of Pikes Peak or head to nearby Manitou Springs to drink from the area's eight natural mineral springs. Just remember to save time for a self-guided tour of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum."

Need to add more destinations to your bucket list? Check out the full list on U.S. News' website.