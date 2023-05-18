2 Washington Destinations Named Among America's Best Places To Visit

Two popular destinations in Washington state were featured on U.S. News & World Report's latest list, which found the 30 best places to visit in the United States. Researchers "considered a variety of factors, such as attractions, accommodations, and dining options, as well as votes from thousands of travelers, to determine the best places to visit in the USA," according to the website.

The first one mentioned actually broke into the Top 10: Olympic National Park! Ranking at No. 9, writers explained why they chose this trendy location:

"Olympic National Park is spread across nearly 1 million acres of land and it's full of adventure opportunities and natural beauty. Travelers can spend time hiking the various trails in the lush Hoh Rain Forest, the scenic Hurricane Ridge or around picturesque Lake Crescent, where boating and camping are also popular. Plus, thanks to little light pollution, Olympic National Park is one of the best spots in the U.S. for stargazing; time your visit for summer to take advantage of the park's free astronomy programs. This time of year also sees low precipitation and average daily temperatures in the mid-70s."

Then there's Seattle, a world-renowned city known for the Space Needle, coffee culture, restaurants, amazing attractions, and much more. Here's why it was ranked at No. 22:

"Seattle may be known for its consistently soggy weather, but this city in the Pacific Northwest has plenty to offer travel buffs. First things first, grab a coffee. (Seattle is the undisputed epicenter of this popular caffeinated beverage and is home to Starbucks' world headquarters.) Then, spend some time mingling with locals and tourists at Pike Place Market before heading over to Discovery Park to walk the trails and admire West Point Lighthouse. Or, get a dose of Seattle's art scene while perusing the exhibits at the Seattle Art Museum, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the Olympic Sculpture Park."

Need to add more destinations to your bucket list? Check out the full list on U.S. News' website.