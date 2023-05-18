Busta Rhymes Recruits Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & Pharrell To Produce Next LP

By Tony M. Centeno

May 18, 2023

Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell & Timbaland
Photo: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes is assembling the Avengers of Hip-Hop production to cook up beats for his upcoming project.

On Wednesday, May 17, the veteran MC told TMZ about his plans to have Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and Pharrell Williams to executively produce his 11th studio album. While he was leaving Quad studios in New York City, Busta confirmed the news Swizz Beatz initially shared on Instagram over the weekend and said the plans were "official."

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to be in this space after all these years," Busta Rhymes told the outlet.

"And that's not even including the Flipmode album or the two Leaders of the New School albums," he continued. "It's just the solo run. It's been amazing. Even more recently, it's just feels like we can damn near do no wrong."

It's been three years since Busta released his album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. The 30-track project contains an intro from Chris Rock, Rakim and Pete Rock along with other rare collaborations with M.O.P., Bell Biv DeVoe, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Mariah Carey and more. Since then, he's joined forces with LION BABE, Conway The Machine, Big Daddy Kane, and Coi Leray. The latter artist fused her hit "Players" with an updated version of his classic "Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See" for the ultimate mash-up remix.

Busta Rhymes hasn't confirmed an official release date for the project. He's set to accompany 50 Cent during the G-Unit founder's upcoming world tour later this year, which would be the perfect opportunity to preview new music. Check out Swizz Beatz's appreciation post about Busta Rhymes below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.