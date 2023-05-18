Busta Rhymes Recruits Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & Pharrell To Produce Next LP
By Tony M. Centeno
May 18, 2023
Busta Rhymes is assembling the Avengers of Hip-Hop production to cook up beats for his upcoming project.
On Wednesday, May 17, the veteran MC told TMZ about his plans to have Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and Pharrell Williams to executively produce his 11th studio album. While he was leaving Quad studios in New York City, Busta confirmed the news Swizz Beatz initially shared on Instagram over the weekend and said the plans were "official."
"It's an amazing feeling to be able to be in this space after all these years," Busta Rhymes told the outlet.
"And that's not even including the Flipmode album or the two Leaders of the New School albums," he continued. "It's just the solo run. It's been amazing. Even more recently, it's just feels like we can damn near do no wrong."
It's been three years since Busta released his album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. The 30-track project contains an intro from Chris Rock, Rakim and Pete Rock along with other rare collaborations with M.O.P., Bell Biv DeVoe, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Mariah Carey and more. Since then, he's joined forces with LION BABE, Conway The Machine, Big Daddy Kane, and Coi Leray. The latter artist fused her hit "Players" with an updated version of his classic "Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See" for the ultimate mash-up remix.
Busta Rhymes hasn't confirmed an official release date for the project. He's set to accompany 50 Cent during the G-Unit founder's upcoming world tour later this year, which would be the perfect opportunity to preview new music. Check out Swizz Beatz's appreciation post about Busta Rhymes below.