Busta Rhymes is assembling the Avengers of Hip-Hop production to cook up beats for his upcoming project.



On Wednesday, May 17, the veteran MC told TMZ about his plans to have Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and Pharrell Williams to executively produce his 11th studio album. While he was leaving Quad studios in New York City, Busta confirmed the news Swizz Beatz initially shared on Instagram over the weekend and said the plans were "official."



"It's an amazing feeling to be able to be in this space after all these years," Busta Rhymes told the outlet.