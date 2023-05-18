Florida Man Wins Multimillion-Dollar Top Prize From $10 Lottery Ticket

Fortune has shined down on a Florida man, who scored a multimillion-dollar prize in a $10 lottery scratch-off game. Georgia Yazgi, a 28-year-old Jacksonville resident, won the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery on Wednesday (May 17), per WFLA.

The lucky winner claimed a $2 million prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket from FCE, which is located at 9551 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. The store will also get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game features over $270 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. Six top prizes remain as of Thursday, May 18. It costs $10 to play, and the game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.43.

There are some incredible stories about Florida lottery winners. Recently, a Florida woman revealed she almost trashed a $1 million-winning ticket. Another Florida woman scored the last top prize in another lottery scratch-off game. Then, there was a Facebook that managed to scrap together money and scored a $1 million prize.