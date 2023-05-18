Florida Man Wins Multimillion-Dollar Top Prize From $10 Lottery Ticket

By Zuri Anderson

May 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fortune has shined down on a Florida man, who scored a multimillion-dollar prize in a $10 lottery scratch-off game. Georgia Yazgi, a 28-year-old Jacksonville resident, won the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery on Wednesday (May 17), per WFLA.

The lucky winner claimed a $2 million prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket from FCE, which is located at 9551 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. The store will also get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game features over $270 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. Six top prizes remain as of Thursday, May 18. It costs $10 to play, and the game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.43.

There are some incredible stories about Florida lottery winners. Recently, a Florida woman revealed she almost trashed a $1 million-winning ticket. Another Florida woman scored the last top prize in another lottery scratch-off game. Then, there was a Facebook that managed to scrap together money and scored a $1 million prize.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.