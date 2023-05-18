Kim Kardashian has been spotted a few times sitting courtside at Lakers games cheering on her sister's ex Tristan Thompson. But how does Khloé Kardashian feel about it?

A source recently told Us Weekly that Khloé doesn't have "any plans on reconciling with him" and "can't imagine" ever getting back with Tristan, who she shares two children with. Despite the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" narrative Khloé is standing by, she says "she'll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him," the insider said.

Khloé said she loves that Kim "stands by a man who will always be family to her and their children," the source continued. She also never thought Kim being in attendance at Tristan's games would "cause so much drama." She reportedly "felt the need to respond to fans because she's been quiet" for "long enough."

As we previously mentioned, the SKIMS founder has made several appearances at the Crypto.com Arena to support Thompson and the Lakers during the NBA Playoffs. She even brought her son Saint, 7, to one of the games, where he was spotted wearing Thompson's jersey. She also attended a game with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and most recently brought North, 9, to a game and they both held up a sign in support for Tristan.