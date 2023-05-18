How Khloé Kardashian Feels About Kim Kardashian Supporting Tristan Thompson

By Dani Medina

May 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been spotted a few times sitting courtside at Lakers games cheering on her sister's ex Tristan Thompson. But how does Khloé Kardashian feel about it?

A source recently told Us Weekly that Khloé doesn't have "any plans on reconciling with him" and "can't imagine" ever getting back with Tristan, who she shares two children with. Despite the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" narrative Khloé is standing by, she says "she'll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him," the insider said.

Khloé said she loves that Kim "stands by a man who will always be family to her and their children," the source continued. She also never thought Kim being in attendance at Tristan's games would "cause so much drama." She reportedly "felt the need to respond to fans because she's been quiet" for "long enough."

As we previously mentioned, the SKIMS founder has made several appearances at the Crypto.com Arena to support Thompson and the Lakers during the NBA Playoffs. She even brought her son Saint, 7, to one of the games, where he was spotted wearing Thompson's jersey. She also attended a game with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and most recently brought North, 9, to a game and they both held up a sign in support for Tristan.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Kim Kardashian and North West at Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Warriors and Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena
Photo: Getty Images

Fans thought Kim's support of Tristan was hinting at a reconciliation between him and Khloé — and some fans even suggested that Kim was attending Lakers games as a way to "prepare" viewers for a reunion, but she set the record straight in the comments of an Instagram post, Us Weekly reports. "Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point," she wrote. "It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."

She also compared Kim's support for Tristan to her support for Scott Disick, who split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. "Just how I support scott and will forever support him. He's my brother. It's just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are," she wrote.

