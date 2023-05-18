Justin Bieber's Sweet Tribute To Hailey Bieber Will Melt Your Heart

By Dani Medina

May 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber celebrated the U.K. launch of her Rhode beauty brand in London this week — and Justin Bieber was right there by her side through it all!

In a sweet Instagram post Thursday (May 18), the "Peaches" singer shared a sweet photo of the two kissing with the adorable caption, "Proud of you 🥹." In the same post, he showed off his wife, who wore a stunning silver sequin dress and matching heels while leaving the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London. Behind her was JB, dressed in a leather jacket and hoodie ensemble with matching Nike hat.

Videos making the rounds on social media from the Rhode launch show Justin vibing in the background during the launch party, being the supportive husband he is. Also in attendance at the party were familiar faces including Lewis Hamilton and Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Elba.

Hailey also shared photos and videos from the event on her own Instagram page, including the same smooching pic her man posted. "London✅ you were too good to me. Thank you for helping me celebrate @rhode," she captioned the post.

Check out all the photos and videos from Hailey Bieber's U.K. Rhode launch below:

