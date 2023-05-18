Man Charged After Starting Brawl At High School Soccer Match

A Virginia man was arrested after starting a brawl at a high school soccer match in Appalachia on Monday (May 15).

Donald Guerrant, 24, charged with assault and battery in relation to the incident, which took place at the boys' soccer match between Union and Ridgeview High School, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told WJHL. A video shared online showed people being pushed down the concrete steps at the soccer stadium.

Kilgore said the Wise County Sheriff's Office was working alongside the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in order to decide on whether additional charges should be pursued. Responding officers were able to break up the fight, but injuries were reported.