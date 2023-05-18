Man Charged After Starting Brawl At High School Soccer Match

By Jason Hall

May 18, 2023

Football on grass by pitch marking and shadow of flag
Photo: Getty Images

A Virginia man was arrested after starting a brawl at a high school soccer match in Appalachia on Monday (May 15).

Donald Guerrant, 24, charged with assault and battery in relation to the incident, which took place at the boys' soccer match between Union and Ridgeview High School, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told WJHL. A video shared online showed people being pushed down the concrete steps at the soccer stadium.

Kilgore said the Wise County Sheriff's Office was working alongside the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in order to decide on whether additional charges should be pursued. Responding officers were able to break up the fight, but injuries were reported.

An investigator opted not to provide additional details on the extent of the injuries, instead noting that one person at the scene was transported but not in relation to the brawl. Wise County Public Schools issued a statement to WJHL condemning the actions of the fans involved in the incident.

“Sportsmanship is of the utmost importance at all sporting events and this type of behavior is unacceptable,” the statement reads. “We would like to remind all spectators to honor the hard work of our student-athletes and to conduct themselves appropriately.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.