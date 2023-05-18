Man Charged After Starting Brawl At High School Soccer Match
By Jason Hall
May 18, 2023
A Virginia man was arrested after starting a brawl at a high school soccer match in Appalachia on Monday (May 15).
Donald Guerrant, 24, charged with assault and battery in relation to the incident, which took place at the boys' soccer match between Union and Ridgeview High School, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told WJHL. A video shared online showed people being pushed down the concrete steps at the soccer stadium.
Kilgore said the Wise County Sheriff's Office was working alongside the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in order to decide on whether additional charges should be pursued. Responding officers were able to break up the fight, but injuries were reported.
Fight breaks out during a High School Soccer Game in Virginia when Parents from the opposing team started hurling Racial Slurs at the Home Teams Parents... Helicopter had to Airlift people due to severe injuries caused... pic.twitter.com/jgTnejg6nr— Fight Haven (@FightHaven) May 17, 2023
An investigator opted not to provide additional details on the extent of the injuries, instead noting that one person at the scene was transported but not in relation to the brawl. Wise County Public Schools issued a statement to WJHL condemning the actions of the fans involved in the incident.
“Sportsmanship is of the utmost importance at all sporting events and this type of behavior is unacceptable,” the statement reads. “We would like to remind all spectators to honor the hard work of our student-athletes and to conduct themselves appropriately.”