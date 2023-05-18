Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase earlier this week and now, the photographer who chased them is speaking out.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday (May 18), the photographer, who was kept anonymous, placed blame on Harry and Meghan's driver, Insider reports. The incident happened after the couple left the Ziegfeld Ballroom on West 54th Street in New York City on Tuesday. "Last night, after leaving the theater, there were hopes from me and a few other photographers that maybe they would go to a restaurant. For the most part, I was driving and it was very tense trying to keep up with the vehicles," the photographer said.

He added that Harry and Meghan's driver "did a lot of blocking" and drove in a way "to stop what was happening." "Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience. If they were going 80 mph, I would probably be going 20 mph behind them and hoping to keep sight of them. So if it was dangerous and catastrophic it more than likely was based on the person that was driving, versus anyone else," he continued.