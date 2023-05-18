Rich The Kid Issues Public Apology To 'Best Friend & Fiancée' Tori Brixx

"I'd like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything," Rich wrote in his caption. "I'm a grown man I've done wrong and I'm owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years...I'm not like these other...I know I've been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx I am so sorry."



Rich The Kid, born Dimitri Roger, and Tori Brixx first got together in 2018 shortly after he got divorced from his ex-wife Antonette Willis. It's been a wild ride for the couple since then, especially after Roger was attacked during a home invasion at Brixx's house. She was also there for him after he was injured in an ATV accident and a robbery, during which he was shot. He proposed to Brixx in 2019.



Last month, a report from Radar Online revealed a lawsuit from a Jane Doe who accused him of assault and battery. The incident reportedly happened on January 28-29 at a hotel in Boston, Mass. After they had unprotected sexual relations at the hotel, Roger allegedly prevented her from leaving by violently grabbing her. She ended up leaving but Roger allegedly followed her and hopped into her Uber. She allowed him to stay as they went to her home where they engaged in more unprotected sexual activity that led to a pregnancy.



In an effort to keep their sexual relations a secret, the woman and Roger agreed to terminate the pregnancy and forgo the previous accusations for a cash payment in March. Jane Doe said he made two payments but still owes $25,000. She accused him of violating the deal and demanded the remaining balance.