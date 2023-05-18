Shania Twain called her latest, electrifying collaboration the “country pop song of the summer” as she and Anne-Marie finally debuted “Unhealthy” after teasing the song on their social media channels. The country megastar and the “Alarm” hitmaker released their highly-anticipated anthem on Thursday (May 18).

“Unhealthy” featuring Twain is slated to appear on Anne-Marie’s forthcoming album of the same name, due on July 28. It follows the UK artist’s meteoric rise that began with the release of her debut project, Speak Your Mind, in 2018 (which included “Alarm,” “Ciao Adios,” “Heavy,” “Friends” and other fan-favorites throughout its track list, in addition to previous collaborations with Marshmello, David Guetta, Lauv and others.). Anne-Marie said on Thursday that she and Twain “had the most amazing time working on this track together and so happy you lot can finally listen to it! Who's in The Unhealthy Club then?”

The collaboration also comes shortly after Twain released her latest full-length studio album, Queen of Me, marking an empowered era in her career. With renewed confidence, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” icon recently kicked off her global tour of the same name, which spans to the end of 2023. Listen to Anne-Marie’s “Unhealthy” featuring Twain here: