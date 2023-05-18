Teen Girl Charged In Connection With 2 Overdose Deaths At School

A juvenile girl has been charged in connection with the overdose deaths of two high school students. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said that three girls were found unconscious in the parking lot of their school just a few hours before the graduation ceremony on Tuesday (May 16). They were juniors at the school. One girl was 16, and the other two were 17.

Two of the girls died, while the other girl was rushed to the hospital and has since been released.

Investigators reviewed the text messages and social media accounts and identified another teenager involved. She was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Her identity was not released. A hearing will be held next month to determine if the case should be tried in juvenile or adult court.

Officials said they found drugs at the scene and while executing a search warrant at the suspect's home. They believe the drugs were fentanyl but were awaiting the results from the crime lab for confirmation.

The teen girl was released into the custody of her grandmother and must remain under house arrest except for going to school and counseling.