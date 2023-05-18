There are many beautiful places to live in America. Some cities attract more people than others given their high quality of life, fair climate, healthcare accessibility, education, entertainment, and more! Factors such as these are so abundant in certain cities that populations increase year after year without fail. These so called "boomtowns" are very different in their own respects, but they all have one thing in common: people cannot stop moving there.

According to a list compiled by GoBankingRates, the fastest growing city in California is Irvine. Irvine has grown a whopping 34.62% in the last 8 years!

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about compiling the data to discover the fastest growing cities across the country:

"Boomtown. The word sounds like it’s describing an explosion — and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. GOBankingRates found one in every state by looking at the one-, five- and eight-year changes in population, occupied housing units and owner-occupied housing units of cities with a population of more than 25,000 but less than 500,000."

