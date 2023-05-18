The Weeknd Responds To Lady Gaga Meme About Ditching His Stage Name

One of Lady Gaga's most recent deep cuts is absolutely perfect for memes about The Weeknd changing his name. This week, the singer changed the name on his Twitter account from his well-known stage name to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, after revealing that he had plans to ditch "The Weeknd" altogether.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” Tesfaye said during his interview with W Magazine this month. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter." Per usual, fans online reacted to the unexpected news through memes. One, in particular, caught the attention of Tesfaye and earned a laughing/crying emoji.