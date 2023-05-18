The Weeknd Responds To Lady Gaga Meme About Ditching His Stage Name
By Rebekah Gonzalez
One of Lady Gaga's most recent deep cuts is absolutely perfect for memes about The Weeknd changing his name. This week, the singer changed the name on his Twitter account from his well-known stage name to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, after revealing that he had plans to ditch "The Weeknd" altogether.
“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” Tesfaye said during his interview with W Magazine this month. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter." Per usual, fans online reacted to the unexpected news through memes. One, in particular, caught the attention of Tesfaye and earned a laughing/crying emoji.
May 16, 2023
"The assistant in the record store when I ask if they have any Abel Tesfaye albums in stock," the caption reads, along with a video of Gaga performing her Chromatica song "Babylon," in which she sings: "We only have the weekend."
The news of Tesfaye's name change comes less than a month before his long-awaited HBO show The Idol premieres on June 4th. He's also reportedly set to make his silver screen debut in an untitled project along with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. While it may seem that Tesfaye is pivoting away from music in favor of film and television, he reassured fans that he isn't done with music. "I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd," he told W Magazine. "But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”