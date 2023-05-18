This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Burger And Fries Meal

The perfect companion to a juicy, stacked burger is a serving of crispy fries. While most restaurants pair fries with their delicious burgers, some places take this combination to the next level.

That's why LoveFood revealed the best place serving burgers and fries in every state. The website states, "We've analyzed the data and looked at the reviews to pinpoint the best places across the US for a delicious burger and fries. From classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to writers, Grease Burger Bar serves Florida's best burger and fries meal! Here's why it was chosen:

"Grease Burger Bar is unbelievably good – and the burgers are unbelievably big. The menu has a large and inventive selection, from patties topped with pretzels to the Ron Burgandy, which comes smothered in a burgandy mushroom reduction and Boursin cheese. All burgers have the option to sub out the meat pattie for plant-based one. Don't miss their famous truffled Parmesan fries, either."

You can find this restaurant at 213 Clematis St. in West Palm Beach. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on lovefood.com.