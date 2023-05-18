Underground Robots Will Bring You Your Wendy's Order Soon

Wendy's is incorporating new technology into their drive-thru experience, and you're not going to want to miss this! No, robots are not taking over the world...yet. According to WGN9, the Ohio-based restaurant chain is introducing robot-style "instant pickup portals" with the latest AI technology. Wendy's drive-thru orders will be sent through an underground tube (kind of like what we experience at bank drive-up windows) in the very near future. Wendy’s U.S. COO Deepak Ajmani detailed the partnership that is bringing the company's vision to life.

“We know that serving orders quickly and accurately leads to increased customer satisfaction. Pipedream’s Instant Pickup system has the potential to unlock greater mobile order speed of service and accuracy, enabling us to consistently deliver hot and fresh Wendy’s products to our fans.”

WGN9 mentioned that each instant pickup portal will be positioned in front of parking lot spots outside of the restaurant. The customers' food will arrive directly to their cars via an underground portal with no human contact. In addition to the new Pipedream delivery system, Wendy's also announced that they are teaming up with Google to add artificial intelligence features to their drive-thru menu experience. Interested individuals can look forward to AI menus and underground food delivery systems arriving later this year!