1 In 5 Older Adults Skipped Or Delayed Medications Last Year Due To Cost

Older Americans are struggling to afford their medication amid rising inflation and increasing prescription drug costs. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that 20.2% of older Americans said they decided not to fill a prescription, skipped medication doses, took less medicine, delayed filling a prescription, or used someone else’s medication because they could not afford their medication.

The study found that 8.5% of the 2005 respondents, who were all over the age of 65, said they cut back on basic needs, including food and gas, in order to pay for their prescription medication. In addition, 4.8% of the respondents said they went into debt to cover the cost of their prescriptions.

Lead study author Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, urged doctors to speak to their patients about the costs of prescription drugs, noting that 90% of the survey respondents said they would welcome a conversation about drug costs with their doctor.

"Physicians worry patients don’t want to talk about it," she said. "I think one way to normalize these conversations is just to ask people if they want to have them."