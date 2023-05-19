1 In 5 Older Adults Skipped Or Delayed Medications Last Year Due To Cost

By Bill Galluccio

May 19, 2023

Customer showing prescription to female doctor
Photo: Getty Images

Older Americans are struggling to afford their medication amid rising inflation and increasing prescription drug costs. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that 20.2% of older Americans said they decided not to fill a prescription, skipped medication doses, took less medicine, delayed filling a prescription, or used someone else’s medication because they could not afford their medication.

The study found that 8.5% of the 2005 respondents, who were all over the age of 65, said they cut back on basic needs, including food and gas, in order to pay for their prescription medication. In addition, 4.8% of the respondents said they went into debt to cover the cost of their prescriptions.

Lead study author Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, urged doctors to speak to their patients about the costs of prescription drugs, noting that 90% of the survey respondents said they would welcome a conversation about drug costs with their doctor.

"Physicians worry patients don’t want to talk about it," she said. "I think one way to normalize these conversations is just to ask people if they want to have them."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.