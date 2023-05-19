Belly Recruits Rick Ross, Gucci Mane & More For 'Mumble Rap 2' Album

Belly is back with the sequel to his 2017 project.



On Friday, May 19, the Palestinian-Canadian MC delivered his newest album Mumble Rap 2. Belly comes through with 11 new songs including previously released singles like "American Nightmare" and "Ambiance." The album, which is executively produced by Hit-Boy, also includes collaborations with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, NAV and an interlude from the late Gil Scott-Heron on "Loyalty Vs. Royalty." The second installment of Belly's Mumble Rap series means he's one step closer to bowing out of the music industry. Earlier this year, he said he plans to retire after he drops his next three albums.