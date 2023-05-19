Belly Recruits Rick Ross, Gucci Mane & More For 'Mumble Rap 2' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2023
Belly is back with the sequel to his 2017 project.
On Friday, May 19, the Palestinian-Canadian MC delivered his newest album Mumble Rap 2. Belly comes through with 11 new songs including previously released singles like "American Nightmare" and "Ambiance." The album, which is executively produced by Hit-Boy, also includes collaborations with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, NAV and an interlude from the late Gil Scott-Heron on "Loyalty Vs. Royalty." The second installment of Belly's Mumble Rap series means he's one step closer to bowing out of the music industry. Earlier this year, he said he plans to retire after he drops his next three albums.
“I love yall with all my heart, sincerely, but this industry has taken it’s [sic] toll on me,” Belly tweeted back in February. “MR2 will be the first of my last three albums ever. Mini tour for MR2 then a farewell tour after my next 2.”
Belly has been in the rap game since 2005. He dropped his debut album The Revolution in 2007 and delivered seven mixtapes before he released his breakthrough project Up For Days under Abel Tesfaye's XO and JAY-Z's Roc Nation. Since then, he's delivered two albums, Immigrant (2018) and See You Next Wednesday (2021), plus other projects like Another Day In Paradise and Inzombia. He's also served as a songwriter for Abel, Nipsey Hussle, Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa and more.
In addition to his album, Belly also shares his latest music video for his Rozay-assisted banger "C**aine Spoon." The Darren Craig-directed film is the next part of the storyline Belly laid out in his past two visuals for "American Nightmare" and "Ambiance." Watch the video and stream Mumble Rap 2 below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE