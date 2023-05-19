Home Surveillance Camera Records New Mexico Gunman Yelling 'Come Kill Me'

The Farmington Police Department released shocking new video footage as officers engaged an 18-year-old gunman who killed three people and wounded six others in a New Mexico neighborhood on May 15.

A security camera recorded footage of Beau Wilson shooting at cars and homes while screaming, "Come kill me," as he continued to fire his rifle.

Body camera footage shows one of the officers, who was armed with a rifle, chasing after Wilson as he fled toward a church while shooting toward the officer.

As more officers arrive, the video shows them engaging Wilson and fatally shooting him. Reports said that Wilson removed his body armor before he got into a shootout with the police.

"He's making a stand, he has opportunities to run off, he does not use those opportunities," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said. "So yes, it's my belief that ultimately in his head, he has made the decision that he is going to stand and fight it out until he is killed."

Officials released nearly seven minutes of footage. Hebbe said they will make all of the footage available after they have finished interviewing the officers involved.