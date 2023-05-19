Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The Entire State

Hungry? A hearty sandwich is always the answer. Sandwiches range in variety from BLT, to bánh mì, to club, to bologna, to grilled cheese, to Italian beef, to tuna, to cheesesteak, and many more! Some prefer to add pickles, relish, onions, bacon, and sauce to their sandwiches while others prefer it plain. Regardless of how you choose to build your ideal sandwich, this staple food will never go out of style.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best sandwich in Illinois can be found at Al's Italian Beef located in Chicago. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the classic Italian beef sandwich, among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"No trip to the Windy City is complete without a visit to Al's Italian Beef – the 'home of the great Chicago sandwich' since 1938. It's thought that Al Ferrari, his sister and brother-in-law came up with the recipe for the famous Italian beef sandwich during the Great Depression. Fast-forward to now and there are multiple locations in and around Chicago, though the original spot on West Taylor Street is still the best for the state's most famous sandwich."

For a continued list of the best sandwich across the country visit lovefood.com.