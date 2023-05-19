Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean & More Join Bad Bunny In 'Where She Goes' Video

By Tony M. Centeno

May 19, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Bad Bunny & Frank Ocean
Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny just dropped the music video for his new single, and all of your favorite celebrities make an appearance.

On Friday, May 19, el Conejo Malo delivered his new Jersey club-inspired song "Where She Goes" along with eccentric visuals. The STILLZ-directed video begins with Bad Bunny standing on a mountain top in the middle of the desert in California. After he speeds through the sandy land, he arrives a massive bon-fire party and is eventually surrounded by numerous supermodels. Throughout the video, celebrities like Lil Uzi Vert, "Europhia" star Dominic Fike and Frank Ocean make quick cameos.

Uzi breaks out his "Just Wanna Rock" dance in the studio during his brief appearance while Ocean rides in the passenger seat of a motorcycle as he cruises down a dark road on a motorcycle. Towards the end of the video, we can see Brazillian soccer player Ronaldinho kicking a ball around. Meanwhile, Fike appears in a close-up scene during the video's credits.

The artistic visuals come a month after his iconic performance at Coachella. At the moment, there's no confirmation on where the new song will end up. Last year, Bad Bunny said the planned to take a break in 2023 so it's not certain if this is the start of another album roll-out.

“2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

Watch the entire video below.

