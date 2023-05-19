Maroon 5 Release First New Song In 2 Years: LISTEN

Maroon 5 is back with a new single. On Friday, May 19th, the band dropped "Middle Ground," marking their first new release since 2021. "Sisters and brothers are picking sides/ And both of our mothers are terrified/ And I'm crying out to an empty sky/ Tell me," frontman Adam Levine sings in the post-chorus before launching into the chorus: "If I hit the ground/ And I fall down to my knees/ Would you hear the sound?/ Am I crazy to think that we/ Could make it out?/ Am I crazier to believe/ There's a middle ground?"

The confusion continues in the vulnerable second verse which sees Levine confessing, "I'm so up, I'm so down, I'm so broken/ I'm so tired I can't sleep/ I'm not mine, I'm not yours, I'm not sure of anything."