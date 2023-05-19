Maroon 5 Release First New Song In 2 Years: LISTEN
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 19, 2023
Maroon 5 is back with a new single. On Friday, May 19th, the band dropped "Middle Ground," marking their first new release since 2021. "Sisters and brothers are picking sides/ And both of our mothers are terrified/ And I'm crying out to an empty sky/ Tell me," frontman Adam Levine sings in the post-chorus before launching into the chorus: "If I hit the ground/ And I fall down to my knees/ Would you hear the sound?/ Am I crazy to think that we/ Could make it out?/ Am I crazier to believe/ There's a middle ground?"
The confusion continues in the vulnerable second verse which sees Levine confessing, "I'm so up, I'm so down, I'm so broken/ I'm so tired I can't sleep/ I'm not mine, I'm not yours, I'm not sure of anything."
This is Maroon 5's first release since their 2021 album Jordi, which marked the band's seventh album and was dedicated to the band's late manager Jordan Feldstein. In addition to the smash hit "Memories," the album also included collaborations with H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, and Stevie Nicks. The band is getting ready to give "Middle Ground" its live debut during the season finale of The Voice, which will air live on Monday, May 22nd at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on NBC.
Last month, Levine and the band wrapped up the first run of their Las Vegas residency. "I think it’s safe to say we were absolutely blown away by the vibes and the love," Levine wrote on Instagram at the time. "I think we’ve created something really special and the band is over the moon with the reception." The residency will continue in July.