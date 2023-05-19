Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The Entire State

Hungry? A hearty sandwich is always the answer. Sandwiches range in variety from BLT, to bánh mì, to club, to bologna, to grilled cheese, to Italian beef, to tuna, to cheesesteak, and many more! Some prefer to add pickles, relish, onions, bacon, and sauce to their sandwiches while others prefer it plain. Regardless of how you choose to build your ideal sandwich, this staple food will never go out of style.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best sandwich in Michigan can be found at Zingerman's Delicatessen located in Ann Arbor. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the #2 Zingerman's Reuben, among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"The reputation of Ann Arbor deli Zingerman's precedes it, and its extensive sandwich menu features eight corned beef options alone. However, since it opened in 1982, it's been known for its classic Reuben – it's said that Zingerman's dishes out around 50,000 Reubens every year. Made on award-winning Jewish rye with Zingerman's corned beef, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, it's been a bestseller for decades."

For a continued list of the best sandwich across the country visit lovefood.com.