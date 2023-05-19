Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The Entire State

Hungry? A hearty sandwich is always the answer. Sandwiches range in variety from BLT, to bàhn mì, to club, to bologna, to grilled cheese, to Italian beef, to tuna, to cheesesteak, and many more! Some prefer to add pickles, relish, onions, bacon, and sauce to their sandwiches while others prefer it plain. Regardless of how you choose to build your ideal sandwich, this staple food will never go out of style.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best sandwich in Minnesota can be found at Lu's Sandwich located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the traditional bánh mì, among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"The bánh mì at Vietnamese joint Lu's Sandwiches packs a flavor punch and is a firm favorite with customers, who especially love the soft yet crispy bread. The baguette is filled with your choice of meat, then topped with fresh cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrots, green onions, and a house-made butter and pork pâté. If you're up for it, try the bánh mì challenge: finish a two-foot long, 3.75lb sandwich in less than 30 minutes and get it free."

