Target Recalls 5 Million Threshold Candles Due To Burn, Laceration Risk

Target is recalling nearly five million Threshold candles due to the risk of lacerations and burns. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the heat from the candles can cause the glass jar to break.

The recall covers Threshold Glass Jar 5.5-ounce 1-Wick, 14-ounce 3-Wick, and 20-ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled candles were sold at Target stores and online at Target.com between August 2019 and March 2023 and cost between $3 and $20.

The candles can be identified by the item number on the bottom of the glass jar. You can see a complete list of recalled candles here.

There have been nearly 140 reports of the jars breaking or cracking, leaving six people injured.

Consumers are advised to stop using the candles immediately and return them to Target for a refund. You can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.