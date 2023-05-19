This Is The Fastest Growing City In Massachusetts

Worcester is being credited as the fastest growing city in Massachusetts.

GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the biggest boomtowns in every state, which included Worcester as the top choice for Massachusetts.

Boomtowns are considered to be the fastest-growing cities in the country with a rapid growth in both business and population. Worcester has seen the following increases in population, occupied housing units and owner-occupied housing units over time:

Change in population: 1 year: 10.09% 5 years: 10.99% 8 years: 12.08%

Change in occupied housing units: 1 year: 10.82% 5 years: 10.24% 8 years: 10.94%

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 9.77% 5 years: 9.48% 8 years: 6.94%



GoBakingRates' list of the biggest boomtowns in each state is listed below: