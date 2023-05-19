This Is The Fastest Growing City In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Worcester is being credited as the fastest growing city in Massachusetts.
GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the biggest boomtowns in every state, which included Worcester as the top choice for Massachusetts.
Boomtowns are considered to be the fastest-growing cities in the country with a rapid growth in both business and population. Worcester has seen the following increases in population, occupied housing units and owner-occupied housing units over time:
- Change in population:
- 1 year: 10.09%
- 5 years: 10.99%
- 8 years: 12.08%
- Change in occupied housing units:
- 1 year: 10.82%
- 5 years: 10.24%
- 8 years: 10.94%
- Change in owner-occupied housing units:
- 1 year: 9.77%
- 5 years: 9.48%
- 8 years: 6.94%
GoBakingRates' list of the biggest boomtowns in each state is listed below:
- Alabama- Auburn
- Alaska- Fairbanks
- Arizona- Buckeye
- Arkansas- Springdale
- California- Irvine
- Colorado- Windsor
- Connecticut- Waterbury
- Delaware- Dover
- Florida- Horizon West
- Georgia- Union City
- Hawaii- Urban Honolulu
- Idaho- Meridian
- Illinois- Evanston
- Indiana- Westfield
- Iowa- Ankeny
- Kansas- Lenexa
- Kentucky- Georgetown
- Louisiana- Lake Charles
- Maine- Portland
- Maryland- Laurel
- Massachusetts- Worcester
- Michigan- Hamtramck
- Minnesota- Minneapolis
- Mississippi- Clinton
- Missouri- Wentzville
- Montana- Bozeman
- Nebraska- Omaha
- Nevada- Enterprise
- New Hampshire- Dover
- New Jersey- Lakewood
- New Mexico- Las Cruces
- New York- Kyras Joel
- North Carolina- Mooresville
- North Dakota- West Fargo
- Ohio- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma- Jenks
- Oregon- Redmond
- Pennsylvania- Hazelton
- Rhode Island- Providence
- South Carolina- Bluffton
- South Dakota- Sioux Falls
- Tennessee- Spring Hill
- Texas- Timberwood Park
- Utah- Herriman
- Vermont- Burlington
- Virginia- Woodbridge
- Washington- Redmond
- West Virginia- Charleston
- Wisconsin- Madison
- Wyoming- Cheyenne