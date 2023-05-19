This Is The Fastest Growing City In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

May 19, 2023

Wide Street Through Residential Area of Worcester, MA - Aerial
Photo: Getty Images

Worcester is being credited as the fastest growing city in Massachusetts.

GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the biggest boomtowns in every state, which included Worcester as the top choice for Massachusetts.

Boomtowns are considered to be the fastest-growing cities in the country with a rapid growth in both business and population. Worcester has seen the following increases in population, occupied housing units and owner-occupied housing units over time:

  • Change in population:
    • 1 year: 10.09%
    • 5 years: 10.99%
    • 8 years: 12.08%
  • Change in occupied housing units:
    • 1 year: 10.82%
    • 5 years: 10.24%
    • 8 years: 10.94%
  • Change in owner-occupied housing units:
    • 1 year: 9.77%
    • 5 years: 9.48%
    • 8 years: 6.94%

GoBakingRates' list of the biggest boomtowns in each state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Auburn
  2. Alaska- Fairbanks
  3. Arizona- Buckeye
  4. Arkansas- Springdale
  5. California- Irvine
  6. Colorado- Windsor
  7. Connecticut- Waterbury
  8. Delaware- Dover
  9. Florida- Horizon West
  10. Georgia- Union City
  11. Hawaii- Urban Honolulu
  12. Idaho- Meridian
  13. Illinois- Evanston
  14. Indiana- Westfield
  15. Iowa- Ankeny
  16. Kansas- Lenexa
  17. Kentucky- Georgetown
  18. Louisiana- Lake Charles
  19. Maine- Portland
  20. Maryland- Laurel
  21. Massachusetts- Worcester
  22. Michigan- Hamtramck
  23. Minnesota- Minneapolis
  24. Mississippi- Clinton
  25. Missouri- Wentzville
  26. Montana- Bozeman
  27. Nebraska- Omaha
  28. Nevada- Enterprise
  29. New Hampshire- Dover
  30. New Jersey- Lakewood
  31. New Mexico- Las Cruces
  32. New York- Kyras Joel
  33. North Carolina- Mooresville
  34. North Dakota- West Fargo
  35. Ohio- Cincinnati
  36. Oklahoma- Jenks
  37. Oregon- Redmond
  38. Pennsylvania- Hazelton
  39. Rhode Island- Providence
  40. South Carolina- Bluffton
  41. South Dakota- Sioux Falls
  42. Tennessee- Spring Hill
  43. Texas- Timberwood Park
  44. Utah- Herriman
  45. Vermont- Burlington
  46. Virginia- Woodbridge
  47. Washington- Redmond
  48. West Virginia- Charleston
  49. Wisconsin- Madison
  50. Wyoming- Cheyenne
