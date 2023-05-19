WATCH: Florida Deputies Save Newborn Dolphin Struggling To Breathe

Bodycam footage caught the moment Florida deputies saved a baby dolphin that was discovered alone and struggling to breathe in the ocean.

An off-duty deputy fishing from a boat spotted the newborn calf swimming in circles in the gulf near Hudson, Florida on May 10, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office on Tuesday (May 16). Officials believe the dolphin was only hours or days old, adding that it had trouble breaking through the water's surface to breathe.

The off-duty cop called the department's Maritime Operations Unit, and two deputies responded to the scene to meet up with him. Video released by authorities shows the deputies carrying the distressed dolphin onto their boat. Officials wrapped the sea mammal in a blanket and poured water all over its body as they travel to Clearwater.

Once they arrived at the dock, staff with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium took the dolphin into its care and later transferred it to SeaWorld Rescue.

"SeaWorld Rescue says that while the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and swimming on his own," deputies wrote. The sheriff's office also thanked both on and off-duty deputies for their swift actions, as well as aquarium staff.

No word on the calf's condition as of Friday afternoon (May 19).