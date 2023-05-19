Whataburger Changes Iconic Sign In Tuscaloosa Because Of SEC Rival
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2023
A new Whataburger restaurant set to open near the University of Alabama's campus will feature a noticeable change to the popular chain's iconic logo, AL.com reports.
The University Town Center Whataburger location will feature white letters, rather than the standard orange font, as it too closely resembles the color used by the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers, two of the Crimson Tide's biggest rivals.
“If you think Rivalries in College don’t mean anything, you’re dead wrong!” one Facebook user wrote in response to Whataburger's differing sign near the UA campus.
The post was shared more than 2,000 times with many Alabama fans, unsurprisingly, commenting, "Roll Tide," as well as some writing "we don't do orange here." A representative for Whataburger told AL.com the white signage was "a requirement from the landlord," though not specifying that it was because of Alabama's rivalries.
The signage outside a soon-to-open @Whataburger in Tuscaloosa does not feature any of the burger franchise’s standard orange coloring. And Alabama fans are attuned enough to the color orange to, apparently, even notice its absence. Here's what's up: https://t.co/nKCD1p6IgT pic.twitter.com/QNHeh55OpF— AL.com (@aldotcom) May 19, 2023
A spokesperson for the university expressed gratitude in the fast food chain's willingness to adhere to its request.
“As a requirement for occupancy of the space, Whataburger needed to adjust their typical signage for the location in University Town Center," the representative said in a statement obtained by AL.com. "This type of requirement is typical to ensure aesthetic consistency in developments. The University appreciates Whataburger’s willingness and eagerness to offer the campus community another dining selection.”
Construction crews are continuing to work on the University Town Center Whataburger location, however, its opening date is unclear as of Friday (May 19).