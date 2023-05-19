Whataburger Changes Iconic Sign In Tuscaloosa Because Of SEC Rival

A new Whataburger restaurant set to open near the University of Alabama's campus will feature a noticeable change to the popular chain's iconic logo, AL.com reports.

The University Town Center Whataburger location will feature white letters, rather than the standard orange font, as it too closely resembles the color used by the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers, two of the Crimson Tide's biggest rivals.

“If you think Rivalries in College don’t mean anything, you’re dead wrong!” one Facebook user wrote in response to Whataburger's differing sign near the UA campus.

The post was shared more than 2,000 times with many Alabama fans, unsurprisingly, commenting, "Roll Tide," as well as some writing "we don't do orange here." A representative for Whataburger told AL.com the white signage was "a requirement from the landlord," though not specifying that it was because of Alabama's rivalries.