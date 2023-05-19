YOVNGCHIMI Teams Up With DJ Drama For Historic 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape

YOVNGCHIMI is making history alongside DJ Drama with their brand new Gangsta Grillz project.



On Friday, May 19, the rising Puerto Rican artist delivered his latest mixtape Gangsta Grillz: Mvrda Gang via Glizzy Gvng Inc/Encore Recordings. Rapping in Spanish and English, CHIMI showcases his aggressive bars over tough trap beats by Hydro, Nyxto Siempre Listo, Yecko, Ben Billions and others. The latest installment of the Gangsta Grillz saga holds 13 tracks featuring collaborations with Rich The Kid, G Herbo, SugarHill Ddot, Murda Beatz, Italian rapper Shiva, and more. The multilingual LP marks the first time Drama has ever hosted a mixtape for a Latin Trap artist.