'Belligerent' Passenger Grabs Intercom And Hits Flight Attendant With It

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was arrested for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant. The airline said that Flight 708 to Tampa, Florida, was preparing to depart from Denver International Airport early on Sunday (May 21) morning when a female passenger started to cause a scene during the boarding process.

The airline did not provide details but said the woman "became belligerent onboard and was asked to deplane" in a statement to CNN.

As the woman was leaving the plane, she grabbed the intercom off the wall and then used it to hit one of the flight attendants. The woman was taken off the plane and detained by officers with the Denver Police Department. She was charged with assault and then booked another flight home after she was released.

The flight took off about an hour and a half after the incident. Overall, the flight was delayed a total of four hours.