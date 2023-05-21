Father Killed, His 2 Kids Injured After Grenade Detonated Inside Home

An Indiana man was killed, and his two children were injured after a grenade detonated inside their home. The Lake County Sheriff's Department said that the family was going through their grandfather's belongings on Saturday (May 20) evening when they uncovered a live grenade.

Officials said that somebody pulled the pin, causing the grenade to explode. When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Bryan Niedert unresponsive at the scene. They also found two of his children, a 14-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female, with shrapnel injuries.

Deputies called the Porter County Bomb Squad called to the home, where they cleared the scene after checking for other possible explosive devices.

Niedert was pronounced dead, while his two children were rushed to a local hospital. Officials did not provide any information about their condition or injuries.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said that Lake County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.