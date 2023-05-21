Harry Styles’ Former Hollywood Home Featured On ‘Selling Sunset’
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 21, 2023
Harry Styles made an unexpected appearance on the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset... sort of. On the show's sixth season, which hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 19th, Emma Hernan reveals that she got to check out the Grammy winner's former house in the Hollywood Hills.
It turns out, Styles even left some of his belongings behind. "He left a lot, like hundreds of pairs of shoes," Emma told her fellow Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause per E! News. "Like heels." However, they weren't there for too long after she checked out his former home. "I think they're gone now." Emma added that the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house was "one of the most impressive, beautiful homes in the Hills." The former One Direction member reportedly purchased it in 2016 for more than $6 million per the Los Angeles Times.
In other Harry Styles news, the singer recently reignited hope for a One Direction reunion during his appearance on the final episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden which aired last month. “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?” Styles read during the final segment of "Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts." The singer then gave a very diplomatic answer that has fans convinced a long-awaited reunion is coming soon: “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”
Shortly before the finale, Corden had to dispel a tabloid rumor that claimed the One Direction boys were finally going to reunite on the final episode of the Late Late Show. "Nobody loves the boys more than us ... but this story just isn't true," he wrote on Twitter.
Styles gave fans even more hope after adding a One Direction song to his Love on Tour setlist last weekend!