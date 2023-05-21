In other Harry Styles news, the singer recently reignited hope for a One Direction reunion during his appearance on the final episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden which aired last month. “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?” Styles read during the final segment of "Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts." The singer then gave a very diplomatic answer that has fans convinced a long-awaited reunion is coming soon: “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Shortly before the finale, Corden had to dispel a tabloid rumor that claimed the One Direction boys were finally going to reunite on the final episode of the Late Late Show. "Nobody loves the boys more than us ... but this story just isn't true," he wrote on Twitter.

Styles gave fans even more hope after adding a One Direction song to his Love on Tour setlist last weekend!