Three-Year-Old Shoots Two People, Including Man Wanted For Murder

By Bill Galluccio

May 21, 2023

A man wanted for murder was arrested after he was shot by a three-year-old child. The Lafayette Police Department said that two people admitted themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police were called to investigate and learned that a three-year-old got a hold of a gun and fired a single shot, striking his 21-year-old mother, Jalynn Artis, and her friend, 23-year-old Trayshaun Smith.

During the course of the investigation, authorities learned that Smith had a murder warrant for his arrest in Cook County, Illinois. He was taken into custody as he left the hospital.

Authorities did not provide any details about the shooting or say how the child got a hold of the gun. They did not say if Artis would be facing charges.

It was the second time that a child had fired a gun at the apartment complex in recent months. In March, a five-year-old shot and killed his one-year-old brother.

