Crane 'Smashes' Into Popular Michigan Bridge

By Logan DeLoye

May 22, 2023

Mackinac Bridge at dusk, Michigan
Photo: Corbis Documentary RF

The Mackinac Bridge, connecting Michigan's upper and lower peninsula, was recently hit by a barge carrying a boom crane. According to 9and10News, the bridge still needs to be repaired and the exact cause of the damage remains under investigation. Mackinac Bridge Authority spokesperson James Lake described the extent of the damage.

“There was evidence that the bridge had been struck, paint had been knocked off. Some of the structural steel had been scraped, but not to a degree that would be of a structural concern." The U.S. Coast Guard noted a specific "tug and barge company" traveling near the bridge the day that it was struck (May 7th).

Tyler Carlsgaard of the Sault Sainte Marie Inspections Division told 9and10News that individuals are being interviewed to pin down exactly what company caused the damage.

“The towing vessel was out front with a tow line extended behind which had the barge. So there actually was some separation between the barge and the tug. There wasn’t exactly an initial knowledge that there was damage to the crane because it was further back behind the tug. The exact causal factors are unknown at this time. As far as why the crane made contact with the bridge. So we have an ongoing casualty investigation. We’ll continue that as far as interviews and determining truck lines, etc. Just try to narrow down exactly what the cause was and then proceed from there."

While engineers have deemed the bridge "safe" for the time being, it will still need "expensive" repairs in the near future. Authorities plan to carry out further inspection before the busy Memorial Day weekend.

