Huge Alligator Bites Off Man's Arm At Pond Behind Florida Bar

A massive alligator attacked a 23-year-old man near a pond behind a Florida bar over the weekend, leaving him without an arm, according to WWSB. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the incident took place early Sunday (May 21) behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte.

Officials said the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County EMS responded to the scene, and the victim was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center with "significant injuries." No word on his condition as of Monday, May 22. FWC hasn't publicized the circumstances leading up to this shocking encounter.

Several witnesses watched FWC trappers try to wrangle the 10-foot gator that entire morning. Locals said this wasn't the first time they'd seen the huge creature.

“I wouldn’t want to mess with him,” David Lowe told WWSB. “At least 20 years, the big one I know of if it’s the same one, he’s been there 20 years.”

Alligator mating season is set to continue through June, meaning Florida's most iconic creatures are going to be more active and aggressive.

FWC also encourages people to only hang out in designated swimming areas to avoid alligators. They also recommend you keep a distance from water, including pets, and not feed gators. If you encounter an alligator, maintain distance between yourself and the reptile and call 866-392-4286.