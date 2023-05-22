Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a nonchalant atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One Michigan restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of Michigan is Mr. Kabob located across the state. This no frills restaurant is known for their amazing "zingy fattoush salad" and pita wraps among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Michigan:

"You might expect to find food this good in a treasured neighborhood restaurant. But in a filling station off the highway? Perhaps not. Mr. Kabob's original location opened in a Berkley gas station in 2003 – and it proved so popular that there are now several other locations, including one in downtown Detroit. Each one serves up flavorsome food like zingy fattoush salad, delicious pita wraps, and beautifully marinated meats."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.